Extra stored soil moisture vital for yield gains

By Bob Freebairn | Down to Earth
April 17 2023 - 5:00am
Good levels of stubble retained over the fallow period generally contribute to water capture as well as water storage. Picture supplied
Much of the Australian grain crop is grown in areas with low and erratic rainfall.

