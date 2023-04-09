The Land
Home/News

The agriculture industry remembers DPI employee, the late Julie Howard

By Bob Freebairn
April 10 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Long-serving DPI employee, Julie Howard, is being remember for her dedication to the department. Photo supplied
Long-serving DPI employee, Julie Howard, is being remember for her dedication to the department. Photo supplied

This article is a tribute to Julie Howard, who recently passed away and was an integral part of the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) office I worked out of for nearly 40 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.