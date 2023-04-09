The Coonabarabran DPI office was a typical example of what impact the network of agronomists, livestock officers and auxillary staff, including secretaries and field assistants, could and did achieve. Much of our effort for example was related to light acid soils that comprised about 40 percent of landholdings in our work district. Prior to the 1970s much of this country was regarded as second or third rate because of lack of research and extension effort and lack of knowledge of how to improve these soils.