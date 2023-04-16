The Land
Gold Coast's miso specialist, Rice Culture, wins RAS President's Medal

April 16 2023 - 12:00pm
The Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS) awarded Queensland company Rice Culture the highly regarded President's Medal for its incredible business innovation, crowning the female-led business as its 16th Annual President's Medal Award winner.

