Lachlan Haynes and Sam Batten take out young grain, and fruit and vegetable judging competitions

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
April 13 2023 - 4:00pm
Sam Batten and Lachlan Haynes have take out the young grain, and fruit and vegetable judging competitions at the Sydney Royal. Picture: Clare Adcock
Two cattle enthusiasts tried their hand at grain, and fruit and veggie judging at the Sydney Royal show this week, and came out on top during the young judges competitions on Tuesday.

