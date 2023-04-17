The Land
Home/News

Survey finds HECS debt forgiveness would boost rural veterinary workforce

LJ Charleston
By Lj Charleston
Updated April 18 2023 - 7:13am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forbes vet Dr Lara Mitchell. Photo: Supplied
Forbes vet Dr Lara Mitchell. Photo: Supplied

A survey of veterinary students has found 100 per cent of graduates would move to rural areas, if the government agreed to wipe out their crippling HECS debt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LJ Charleston

LJ Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.