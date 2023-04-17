The Land
Home/News

Tattykeel Poll Dorsets clear winner for top interbreed trophies

KB
Clare Adcock
By Karen Bailey, and Clare Adcock
April 17 2023 - 6:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supreme prime lamb ewe and exhibit with breeder Graham Gilmore, Tattykeel Poll Dorsets, Oberon, and RAS president Michael Millner, Millthorpe. Picture by Karen Bailey.
Supreme prime lamb ewe and exhibit with breeder Graham Gilmore, Tattykeel Poll Dorsets, Oberon, and RAS president Michael Millner, Millthorpe. Picture by Karen Bailey.

TATTYKEEL have once again shown their dominance at the Sydney Royal, taking home all five major awards in the interbreed competition, including the supreme exhibit, a champion Poll Dorset ewe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.