"When I left Toowoomba Grammar I went jackarooing for Australian Estates for Kamilaroi and Granada, and Granada was a Brahman stud, so I ran the stud there and then I transfered up to the Northern Territory on a place called Mountain Valley where I ran a Brahman stud up there, and then I got approached by the AACo with the late Trevor Smith, and I did two years at Brunette Downs and by that stage I thought if I don't leave the Territory now, I'll never leave the Territory, so I applied for three jobs and got (offered) all three jobs and I picked Mogul."

