The Land
Home/Beef

Glen Pfeffer retires after lengthy career in beef, ending with Mogul Brahmans

Andrew Norris
By Andrew Norris
April 18 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Pfeffer receives a trophy from Wendy Cole, Kenrol Brahmans, Rockhampton, Qld, to recognise his 40 years with Mogul Brahmans, Casino, and his last Sydney Royal.
Glen Pfeffer receives a trophy from Wendy Cole, Kenrol Brahmans, Rockhampton, Qld, to recognise his 40 years with Mogul Brahmans, Casino, and his last Sydney Royal.

Working with Mogul Brahmans at Casino since 1984 has been a rewarding four decades for manager Glen Pfeffer, but he has announced his retirement and last Sydney Royal Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Norris

Andrew Norris

Editor

Editor at The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.