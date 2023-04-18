Working with Mogul Brahmans at Casino since 1984 has been a rewarding four decades for manager Glen Pfeffer, but he has announced his retirement and last Sydney Royal Show.
When he moved to Mogul, Mr Pfeffer ended a stint of several years in the Northern Territory.
"I'm actually a Queenslander," Mr Pfeffer said.
"When I left Toowoomba Grammar I went jackarooing for Australian Estates for Kamilaroi and Granada, and Granada was a Brahman stud, so I ran the stud there and then I transfered up to the Northern Territory on a place called Mountain Valley where I ran a Brahman stud up there, and then I got approached by the AACo with the late Trevor Smith, and I did two years at Brunette Downs and by that stage I thought if I don't leave the Territory now, I'll never leave the Territory, so I applied for three jobs and got (offered) all three jobs and I picked Mogul."
He said he enjoyed every moment since.
"People say 'why are you retiring?', the flood last year probably did me in. Mentally it had some effects," he said, referencing the 2022 show team being stuck in flood water for two-and-a-half weeks leading up to last year's show.
"A lot of the young cattle we had here this year would have been calves that survived last year - we lost some really good calves in the flood," he said.
"It's all a sentimental type show this year ... there'll be no Johnny Farnham syndrome coming back."
Mr Pfeffer was supposed to retire a couple of years ago when he was awarded life membership to the Australian Brahman Breeders' Association.
"That's probably when I burnt my swag ... I decided I'm no longer sleeping in a swag- I'm booking into the Novotel ... this was just a ceremonial drinking of a bottle of rum and burning the swag," he said.
He also ended 30 years of ABBA council involvement last year.
Meanwhile, Mogul has begun its search for a Mr Pfeffer's replacement.
