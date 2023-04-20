Quality Angus steers led the market at the Inverell Regional Livestock Exchange's weaner sale with a pen of 22 Angus steers, averaging 381 kilograms selling for 444 cents a kilogram - or $1691 a head.
The steers belonged to Peter and Dominique Jackson, Ryans Farm, Guyra and were sent on consignment to Inverell. The Jacksons had another pen of 18 Angus steers averaging 343kg that sold for 442c/kg and a pen of eight, averaging 368kg that made 370c/kg.
Elders' Justin Oakenfull, the runner-up in the recent 2023 ALPA NSW Young Auctioneers Competition, said Thursday's market was solid, with steers of most descriptions strong in prices.
"Good Angus cattle sold extra well," Mr Oakenfull said.
He said buyers were more discerning with the money they outlaid for heifers, with prices ranging between 250c/kg and 415c/kg.
Steers in the 200kg to 280kg weight range made from 150c/kg to 4520c/kg, to an average 444c/kg for the 909 yarded. In the next category, 280kg to 330kg, 475 steers ranged between 200c/kg to 492c/kg, averaging 404c/kg.
JB and JK Newsome, Deepwater, sold a pen of 18 Angus steers, averaging 249kg, which came back at 496c/kg, while their heifers made 370c/kg.
Lines of steers and heifers from vendors were a sale feature, including a pen of 77 Ultrablack steers offered by the Charters family's Hilltop Partnership, Barraba. The pen averaged 30kg and, at 416c/kg, realised $1268/head. Another pen of 29, averaging 258kg, made 436c/kg, while a pen of six, averaging 313kg, made 406c/kg.
Graham Charters said the family-run operation hade has been crossing Ultrablacks and Angus genetics for about 30 years, and the cattle continued to deliver for them.
Mr Charters said in recent years, he'd been offering Hilltop's weaners "on the box", but this year due to time constraints, the decision was taken to market all their weaner in one day at Inverell.
"At the moment, there's not a lot of difference in them," he said of the two marketing options.
AK and KL Michel, Inverell also offered a good line of steers, Angus-cross and Santa Gertrudis/Angus.
A pen of 10 Santa-cross steers, averaging 327kg and made 344c/kg, while a pen of 12, averaging 288kg, made 358c/kg. Overall the Michels had about 50 steers ranging from 200kg to 327kg made between 334c/kg to 358c/kg.
DL and LM McMahon, Wheatvale, Queensland, sold four Murray Grey steers, averaging 354kg for 342c/kg, a pen of 15 Santa/Angus averaging 289kg for 432c/kg and a pen of 17 Santa/Angus, averaging 236kg for 452c/kg.
Having leased his property, Peter Duff, Duff Grazing, Rob Roy sold the last of his calves at the Inverell weaner sale. A pen of seven Booroomooka-blood steers, averaging 355kg, made 432c/kg. While another pen of 10 steers, averaging 312kg, made 440c/kg.
Another pen of 35 pure Booroomooka blood steers, offered by Ross Hill Pastoral Company, from between Kingstown and Bundarra, averaging 241kg, sold for 506c/kg, to return $1219.
Hereford steers offered by the Taylor family, Fordend, Delungra, made 346c/kg for a pen of eight, averaging 353kg, while a pen of 22 Herefords, averaging 295kg, made 372c/kg. A pen of six Charolais/Hereford from the same vendor, averaging 281kg, made 390c/kg.
Worungil Partners, Warialda sold Hereford and Hereford/Angus steers ranging in price from 356c/kg to 436c/kg. A pen of 10 steers, averaging 390kg, came back at $1404. Another pen of 15, averaging 334kg, made 390c/kg, while the lightest pen in their draft, averaging 258kg, made 436c/kg.
Kerwick Brothers, Texas, Queensland, also offered a line of Hereford/Angus steers. One pen of 15, averaging 236c/kg, sold for 520c/kg, as did a pen of 18, averaging 221kg, for the same rate. A pen of 19, averaging 273kg, made 432c/kg.
