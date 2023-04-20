The Land
Inverell agents yards 2808 for the April 20 weaner sale

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated April 21 2023 - 8:59am, first published 5:00am
Savannah and Ernie Charters, Hilltop Partnership, Barraba, with their pen of 77 Ultrablack steers averaging 305 kilograms and selling for 416 cents a kilo. Bob Jamieson Agencies was the buyer. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain.
Quality Angus steers led the market at the Inverell Regional Livestock Exchange's weaner sale with a pen of 22 Angus steers, averaging 381 kilograms selling for 444 cents a kilogram - or $1691 a head.

