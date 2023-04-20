Updated:
The Millah Murrah Angus female sale has now concluded with 175 breeders averaging a stellar $29,730.
Top price: Lot 11, Flower N30, has sold for $140,000.
The HBR cow was listed as selling a half share in future embryo production, with possession of the calf retained by Millah Murrah.
Auctioned by Paul Dooley, the lot was purchased by Edengate, Eastbrook, via Elders Manjimup, Western Australia.
A daughter of the renowned dam, Flower G20, the cow has produced 14 A grade eggs for nine calves at her most recent flush.
According to the sale catalogue, 14 Flower N30 embryos have sold to gross more than $40,000.
The cow also produced K400 son, Quartz Q29 who sold for the second top price of $42,000 at the 2020 sale to Innesdale Angus.
1.30pm: Lot 121, PRUE S166 sold for $70,000 to Coolie Angus.
The PTIC HBR heifer was sold with a confirmed male pregnancy.
1.30pm: Lot 117, RADO S267, has sold for $80,000 to North West Pastoral, Scone.
The PTIC HBR heifer was sold with a confirmed female pregnancy.
1.10pm: Lot 98, Flower S121, has sold for $100,000 to Coolie Angus.
The HBR cow was sold with a bull calf at foot.
12:40pm: Lot 745, Flower S61, has sold for $70,000 to Ascot through agent Mike Wilson.
The HBR cow was sold with bull calf at foot.
12.40pm: Lot 71, Flower S13, has sold for $90,000 to Tivoli Angus, Merriwa, NSW.
The HBR cow was sold with a heifer calf at foot.
12.30pm: Lot 61, Flower S47, has sold for $90,000 to Trevor Nash, New Turee, Cassilis, New South Wales.
The HBR cow was sold with a heifer calf at foot.
11.55am: Lot 35, Flower R118, has sold for $80,000.
The HBR cow was sold with a bull calf at foot.
11.50am: Lot 34, Flower R95, has sold for $100,000 to Heart Angus at Tamworth.
The HBR cow sold with heifer calf at foot.
MILLAH MURRAH PREVIOUS SALES:
