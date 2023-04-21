Police are seeking information in relation to stolen firearms and a stolen and subsequent burnt out vehicle at a property in Narromine.
The Rural Crime Prevention team are investigating the aggravated break and enter on a property on Farrendale Road. According to police, around 4.30am on Friday, 31 March, two offenders allegedly forced entry into a shed and stole rifles from a safe and a Ford ute.
The Ford was later found burnt out about 8am on Burroway Road, Gin Gin.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District and Rural Crime Prevention Team are working together to search for the criminals.
Police believe the pair was travelling in a white coloured Mitsubishi Outlander with NSW registration plates DG36MC that was stolen from a business on Craigie Lea Road, Narromine the previous day.
Rural Crime Investigators would like anyone to contact them with any relevant information. They are also keen to talk to a male who was seen leaving the scene shortly before the vehicle was found alight.
If anyone has information, they can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or Dubbo Police on 68831599.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.