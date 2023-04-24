The Land
Farm safety data shows 55 people lost their lives on farms in 2022

LJ Charleston
By Lj Charleston
April 25 2023 - 6:00am
Glen Clarke with his daughter Josie Clarke, the founder of Ability Agriculture. Photo: Supplied

The latest farm safety data has revealed 55 people lost their lives in fatal farming accidents between 1 January and 31 December in 2022. This compares to 46 cases the previous year.

