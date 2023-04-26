The opening lot of today's Sprys Shorthorn and Angus sale at Wagga Wagga has made breed history.
The cow, Sprys Miss Buddy M36 (P), sold for a new national record of $95,000 to Tony Rutter, Tarcutta.
The rising eight-year-old donor is a daughter of Sprys Primrose Buddy J17 (P) and from Sprys Miss P Everest K124 and has bred sons such as Sprys Goldenrod P39 who sold for $30,000.
She was offered with her roan bull calf, Sprys Gold Rush U1, by Eloora Gunner R10, purchased last year by Sprys for $30,000.
Sprys retains the right to also also collect Gold Rush U1.
This sale also marked the milestone of 59 years of breeding Shorthorns for Gerald and Lynden Spry and their son, Matt.
Gerald Spry noted the bush has seen three years of excellent prices for agricultural products, including beef, "which we believe has a great future in particular 2025 onwards".
A top price of $70,000 was also paid for a Shorthorn bull, Sprys Down Under S77, when bought by a syndicate led by John Bell, Silwood Shorthorns, Carrick, Tasmania.
And a top price of $22,000 was paid for an Angus bull, Sprys W- Alternative S599, bought by repeat buyer Adrian Goode, Wangolina, Kingston SE, South Australia.
A sale average of $18,377 was paid for the 45 Shorthorn bulls sold from 45 offered.
The sale average for the 26 Angus bulls sold was $11,000.
The sale was listed on AuctionsPlus, and was settled by Elders, Wagga Wagga, with H Francis and Co, Wagga Wagga.
Guest auctioneer was Paul Dooley, Tamworth.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
