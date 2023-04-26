The Land
Record breaking sale for Sprys Shorthorn cow

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated April 26 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 4:00pm
Record price - Paul Dooley, Gerald Spry, Matt Spry, Nick Hill, James Brown, Ray White Albury and buyer Tony Rutter, Tarcutta, with Sprys Miss Buddy sold for $95,000.
The opening lot of today's Sprys Shorthorn and Angus sale at Wagga Wagga has made breed history.

