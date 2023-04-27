I have been told by many that the marketplace in Europe is demanding non-mulesed product. I recently walked through Milan trying to find someone to sell me a suit guaranteed to be made from mulesed wool. (I try to only wear ethically produced clothes, which to me, means wool from mulesed sheep). Nobody on the floor of any of the shops I went to had ever heard of mulesing. They had, however, heard the best wool comes from Australia.