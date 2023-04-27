Last week I convened a panel of mulesing experts on the farm. It is rare with any panel of experts that you get unanimous agreement on anything, but after examining several million sheeps' rear ends, I suppose the evidence becomes overwhelming.
These gentlemen had recently examined an increasing number of unmulesed sheep to benchmark the mulesing operation and its impact on susceptibility to flystrike. I just wish a few of our so-called academic experts spent a bit more time bent over with a "boggi" navigating some maggots. If you have to crutch or shear fly struck sheep, you develop a clear perspective of the alternatives. The evidence is compelling.
In the panel session at morning tea, a few more interesting observations were made. Unmulesed sheep are far more prone to being cut in the crutching, shearing process. There is no doubt that unmulesed ewes see more accidental nicking of the vulva leading to deviated urine streams and increased flystrike risk and fertility issues. This also increases the risk of wool contamination.
It is also concerning that the panel reported the tails were being shortened in an attempt to compensate for the lack of a mules - a poor plan and a compelling argument for splitting the tail strip operation from the mulesing definition.
Many peer-reviewed studies, and certainly my lived experience, have convinced me that mulesing is quite obviously a welfare positive for many Australian Sheep.
A large number of sheep producers thankfully still conduct the operation even though they are sacrificing a margin on the wool sold. That is what I would call "ethical" wool production, as the welfare benefits trump a fist full of dollars.
Unfortunately, I have seen disturbing signs from some industry leaders. They are validating serious misinformation on the welfare footprint of mulesing. This is being disseminated through what is euphemistically described as sustainability frameworks. Benchmarking non-mulesing as a welfare positive metric for the industry to adopt and drive is pathetic, unfortunate, and not based on any balanced welfare science at all.
I have been told by many that the marketplace in Europe is demanding non-mulesed product. I recently walked through Milan trying to find someone to sell me a suit guaranteed to be made from mulesed wool. (I try to only wear ethically produced clothes, which to me, means wool from mulesed sheep). Nobody on the floor of any of the shops I went to had ever heard of mulesing. They had, however, heard the best wool comes from Australia.
A lot of stock in Europe are housed in barns in the winter - a significant welfare impost done for a very good reason - demonising mulesing is the pot calling the kettle black. I suspect we may have had a few "surrender monkeys" talking to some of these European characters over the journey.
