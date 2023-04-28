This year, the $19,500 opal bracelet created by Jo Lindsay from Lost Sea Opals went to the connections of the Kevin Dixon, Tamworth trained Indian Thunder, who won the $14,000 P W Concrete Lightning Ridge Cup over 1200m.
The eight-year-old bay gelding by Manhattan Rain was ridden by former Townsville barrel racer, Kelsey Lenton who is now based in Bendemeer with trainer Jane Clement.
Meanwhile, the fashions on the field competitions also took place trackside.
Zoe Strasck and Hugh Legett took out the tiny tots category, while little miss went to Pearl Bradley and little master to Tom Lawler.
Tallulah Chesworth, Lightning Ridge, was named Miss Myer and runner-up was Bree Dooner, Sydney.
Mr Myer was won by Bryce Burey, Gravesend, and runner-up was Josh Pearson, Colli.
Best dressed lady went to Kate Strasel, while runner-up was Franka Borkovic.
Best dressed gent was won by Brad Hopkins, Sydney, runner-up was Pete Hills, Croppa Creek.
Irene Homes took out best millinery and runner-up was Belinda Butler.
The colt on the field prize went to Cooper Scott, Rockhampton, and runner-up was Brodie Walker, Penrith.
While filly on the field was won by Savannah Chesworth, Lightning Ridge, and runner-up was Lily Mears, Muswellbrook.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.