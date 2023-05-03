TWO men have been trapped inside a plane after it crashed upon landing in Armidale.
Emergency service crews rushed to the Armidale Airport at about 12:15pm on Wednesday after reports a single engine aircraft had crashed into a grass strip when landing.
The two men, aged 24 and 53, were trapped inside the aircraft.
They were treated at the scene before being taken to Armidale Hospital.
The 53-year-old has been flown to Coffs Harbour Health Campus with suspected lower leg injuries.
The 23-year-old was taken to the Tamworth hospital with mouth injuries.
Officers from the New England Police District have establish a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has been notified and are conducting inquiries.
Tess Kelly
