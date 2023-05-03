The Land
Home/News

Sheep and goat producers want more information on eID reforms

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated May 3 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clock is ticking on eID reforms
Clock is ticking on eID reforms

With nearly a year until the first deadline for the electronic identification (eiD) tags for sheep and goats timeline, farmers want more clarity on the new government's plans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.