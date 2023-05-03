Clock is ticking on eID reforms

With nearly a year until the first deadline for the electronic identification (eiD) tags for sheep and goats timeline, farmers want more clarity on the new government's plans.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said sheep and goat producers wanted clarity on whether the government was going to continue down the path of eID and stick to the same timeline.
The first deadline is that all meat processors will be required to start eID scanning of farmed sheep and goats from June 30, 2024.
Mr Marshall said there were calls from the producers about what additional funding was going to be made available by the government to help the industry transition on farm.
He said the $3 million announced by the Coalition for saleyards last year was not enough "by any stretch".
On December 19, former Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders announced grants of $5,000 to $15,000 for saleyards and processors in the sheep and goat industries to commence planning for essential modifications and critical infrastructure required.
But no more money has been announced since then, and none for primary producers or tag subsidies.
"I would be saying the same thing to a re-elected Coalition government, I'm simply reflecting the concerns of the industry," Mr Marshall said.
"There is going to be a massive amount of money will need to be spent not just on-farm, but at sheep selling facilities across the state to put in the necessary infrastructure."
Mr Marshall added there was a lot of money spent when the NLIS was introduced for the cattle industry by then Agriculture Minister Ian MacDonald.
While he said the federal government had indicated it would put money on the table, it would have to be matched by the states.
"These are the questions producers in my area would like to know," Mr Marshall said.
"The clock is ticking, producers need to know what money the government is finally going to put on the table to help them transition.
"Producers are showing they are willing to embrace reform and adapt, but they don't want to be left carrying all the costs."
The Land asked NSW Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty about what the next steps were on eID and whether there was more government money coming to the table.
Ms Moriarty said (after the The Land print deadline) that she had a number of meetings and discussions with industry representatives regarding the need to enhance our livestock traceability systems to help prepare for and respond to emergency disease outbreaks, and the implementation of sheep and goat eID.
"I am supportive of the national approach to sheep and goat eID, and look to working collectively with the Commonwealth and the other states on its implementation," Ms Moriarty said.
"I am aware of the timelines developed by the NSW sheep and goat traceability reference group and announced last year and will continue to work with NSW DPI on what is required to support industry to meet timelines."
She said her state and Commonwealth counterparts were working collectively on a national tag tender, to bring down the price of eID tags for sheep and goat producers.
"I look forward to further discussions with sheep & goat producers, saleyards and processors across the state, on the best way to implement and maximise benefits from eID," she said.
