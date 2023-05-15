The Land
Proud Riverina jackaroos gather for long-awaited reunion

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
May 15 2023 - 3:00pm
The restoration on the Conargo Pub was cause for a reunion and recalling the halcyon days of the 1970s when Merino studs covered the Riverina. Picture by Stephen Burns
We remembered when we were jackaroos and leaned against the bar, with our girlfriends, their sisters and friends and Neville Lodge kept out glasses full.

