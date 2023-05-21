This was especially the situation where relatively new tropical grass pastures were still building their competitiveness. Fleabane had been an issue in some of them in the previous two summers. Older tropical grass pastures have been able to largely keep fleabane, as well as most summer weeds, out right through the range of dry to wet summers. Most of our older tropical grass pastures have not required any herbicide weed control treatments over the last 14 years. This is mainly because of their competitiveness.

