The announcement by the Albanese government that it will force pharmacies to dispense up to two months of Parmeceutical Benefit Scheme-listed medicines at a time is well intentioned but misguided and will have the opposite effect than is intended.
Let's be clear; everyone, including myself, wholeheartedly supports the idea of making medicine more affordable for all Australians.
But while the intent behind the policy is noble, its execution poses significant challenges, particularly for rural community pharmacies like the Capital Chemist in Braidwood.
This pharmacy, run by dedicated owners, employs eight staff, seven of whom are women.
It's more than a business; it's a vital health hub for the town, providing essential services from vaccinations to sleep apnoea treatments.
Like countless other community pharmacies across NSW, its survival hangs in the balance due to the drastic cut in revenue.
Independent third-party analysis reveals the pharmacy's income will be cut by a staggering $180,000 a year - this is not profit, but vital funds that cover staff wages, rent, utilities, and amenities for customers and employees.
This loss of income will force the business to reduce opening hours, pharmacist accessibility, and healthcare services, just to survive as a business.
The Albanese government was made aware of these ramifications in a report from the Office of Impact Analysis, but chose to proceed regardless.
Recent communications from the government have painted a somewhat rosier picture, one that glosses over the scale of this policy's potential consequences on small towns and rural areas across Australia.
The proposed 'reinvestment' strategies fall woefully short of filling the funding gap.
The real-life impact will be job losses and reduced healthcare services in our communities.
In some regional communities the pharmacy is the primary health care service with GP shortages and wait-lists increasing the reliance on pharmacists.
More alarmingly, the proposed policy doesn't ensure cheaper medicines for all Australians, leaving our most vulnerable populations, such as mental health patients and young families, without any cost relief.
The Albanese Government must acknowledge the extent of these cuts.
They must confront the fact that these changes will drastically affect Australians' ability to access healthcare through their pharmacies.
It's not merely about ensuring the survival of community pharmacies; it's about ensuring that all Australians have access to the healthcare they need, when they need it, regardless of where they live.
We are supportive of the intention behind this change, but we must ensure people have access to viable pharmacies, especially in regional towns.
