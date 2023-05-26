The Land
Changes to pharmaceutical dispensing is well intentioned but misguided, says Senator Perin Davey

By Perin Davey
May 26 2023 - 1:00pm
Perin Davey says independent analysis of the government's changes to pharmaceutical dispensing could seriously impact on the profitability of pharmacy businesses. Picture by Shutterstock
The announcement by the Albanese government that it will force pharmacies to dispense up to two months of Parmeceutical Benefit Scheme-listed medicines at a time is well intentioned but misguided and will have the opposite effect than is intended.

