The Land

The Cobber Challenge recognises the unsung canine heroes of the farm

May 29 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skyblue Jack was crowned the champion working dog of 2021. Photo: Supplied
Skyblue Jack was crowned the champion working dog of 2021. Photo: Supplied

Does your best mate have what it takes to win the 2023 Cobber Challenge? Farmers are being urged to show the nation how hard their dogs work by entering the search for the ultimate working dog.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.