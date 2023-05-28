The Land
Dubbo Show Society acknowledges Chris Edwards with honourary life membership

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
May 28 2023 - 3:00pm
Chris Edwards was awarded with honourary life membership of Dubbo Show Society. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Chris Edwards was watching the official opening of the 150th Dubbo Show on Saturday, May 20 when he was suddenly and surprisingly called to the stage to accept honorary life membership for his 30 plus years with Dubbo Show Society.

