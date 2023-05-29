John Blackburn, chair of the Institute for Integrated Economic research told a Farm Writers' lunch about serious shortfalls in Australia's supply chain.
Mr Blackburn - former deputy chief of air force - said while political and agricultural leaders reassure us that our food security is not at risk, he doesn't believe they can be certain of that claim.
He said Australia is facing significant economic headwinds and our economy won't ever go back to what it once was.
"There is a lack of sovereign capability in trusted supply chains and Australia is a complacent nation. Our reactions are too little too late. For example, if China stops the supply chain, we will have big problems. But if we pause iron ore or baby products to China, they will survive," Mr Blackburn said.
"Why are we so complacent? It's because we don't have a strong narrative in fighting for survival as Africa does, or as South America does. It's time to face reality because being so far away geographically will not help our food security in the future."
The lunch also heard about the importance of looking after our neighbours - posing the question; "What will happen if Indonesia can no longer feed its people?"
