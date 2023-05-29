A big yarding of 1600 head of cattle was yarded at Bega's May store sale on Thursday.
Buying support came from Leongatha, and orders were in place from Wodonga, Victoria, plus there was good local competition for cattle.
Prices slipped again from the previous sale due to an oversupply of numbers, according to Stewart Smith, Chester & Smith, Bega.
"The better end of the cattle were firm to $100 cheaper," Mr Smith said.
"The secondary cattle were $200 to $500 cheaper.
"The lighter cattle are getting harder to sell. Plenty of numbers are being yarded in many areas; heading into winter and the forecast of dry weather isn't helping the cattle market at the moment."
Steers to 18 months of age made to $1530 a head, while the best of the weaner steers made to $1250.
The better end of the steers made from $950 to $1100, while the younger steers made $600 to $850.
Dairy cross cattle sold from $200 to $400.
Joined heifers made to $1740, weaner heifers sold to $1130, while the tops made from $900 to $1100.
Younger heifers sold for $400 to $650.
Cows with calves made to $2100, with most making $1200 to $1600.
Raymond Grant, Bega, sold 43 Angus steers aged eight to nine months to a top of $1150 and $1050 for the seconds.
He also sold 34 Angus heifers for a top of $1110 and $1010 for the seconds.
R W Herenghan, Bega, sold 10 Charolais steers aged nine to 10 months for $1190, 12 Angus steers aged nine to 10 months sold for $1150, nine Charolais heifers sold for $1100 and 10 Angus heifers sold for $1020.
V Mawhinney, Candelo, sold a line of 18 weaned Angus steers aged nine months for $1100, a line of 22 weaned Angus steers made $1000, and 15 Angus heifers sold for $760.
M L Ayliffe, Cobargo, sold 22 Limousin cross steers to a top of $1170 to average $1110 and 22 Limousin cross heifers sold to a top of $1130 to average $1073.
