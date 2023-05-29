The first meet of the Golden Triangle kicked off in style at the 99th annual Moree Picnic Races on Saturday.
From near and far racegoers hit the track and dance floor at one of Northern NSW's most popular race meetings.
Moree Picnic Race committee secretary and treasurer Lucy Cush said the meet was a great success.
"Numbers were on par with previous years which was a surprise because people are still picking and planting" she said.
"We sold out of the evening event passes with nearly 100 tickets purchased on the day.
"People from all over country NSW and QLD as well as the city were there so we definitely drew a crowd.
Marking the start of a highly anticipated trifecta of bush picnic races, the Moree Picnic's are followed by the Mallawa and Talmoi races on June 10 and June 24 respectively.
In 2024, organisers of the Moree Picnic Races are set to celebrate 100 years of the event's continued popularity with something big and exciting in the works.
