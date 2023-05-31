10 best places to propose in rural NSW

New South Wales has an astonishing range of options when it comes to finding an incredible place to pop the question. Picture Shutterstock

When it comes to getting down on one knee and popping the question, location is everything. Luckily, residents of rural New South Wales have an astonishing range of options when it comes to finding an incredible place to cement their eternal commitment.

1. The Three Sisters, Katoomba

It's hard to narrow down all the options you have for proposal locations in the Blue Mountains to just one. In the end, we've settled on the most iconic. The Three Sisters is one of the most famous locations in all of Australia. Located in the charming town of Katoomba, this incredible rock formation is just a small piece of the incredible view available at Echo Point Lookout.

Make it a full day trip with a visit to Scenic World and the Three Sisters Cultural Centre. Your partner will find it hard to turn you down when you get down on one knee at this exceptional location.

2. Mount Kosciuszko National Park

No, you don't need to climb to the top of the tallest mountain in Australia to find the perfect proposal location in Mount Kosciuszko National Park. You can travel through much of this area by car, and even take a short walk and find all kinds of stunning lookouts from which to pop the question. Just remember to dress warm in winter!

3. Blinky Beach, Lord Howe Island

One of the most exclusive locations in all of Australia is Lord Howe Island. Welcoming just 400 visitors at any given time, you can be assured that you'll be able to find a quiet moment on this island.

Perhaps the best place to get down on one knee in all of Lord Howe Island is Blinky Beach. Spend the day enjoying pristine white sand and turquoise water before working up the courage to make your proposal. If you're able to drag them out of bed in the morning, a sunrise proposal will be particularly irresistible.

4. Broken Hill Sculptures & Living Desert Sanctuary

One of the most iconic landmarks in the entire outback can be found in Broken Hill. These sculptures were produced in 1993, and quickly cemented their place in Australian folklore. Framing the rugged desert landscape in a unique, whimsical manner, get swept up in emotion as you humbly request your partner's hand in marriage.

5. Bombo Headlands, Kiama

This stunning area simply needs to be seen to be believed. Watching magical blue waters crash up upon ebony-black rocks is sure to make your partner's heart sing. They'll have no choice but to exclaim a resounding "Yes!" to your proposal.

Once you've affirmed your lifelong commitment to one another, it's the perfect time to go for a swim in one of many gorgeous nearby beaches.

6. Lake Mungo

This World Heritage site is stunningly beautiful. This dried up lake now delivers a stunning landscape which delights locals and tourists alike. Mungo is also one of the most important cultural sites in the world. It's home to some of the oldest human remains outside of Africa, an incredible reminder of the connection Indigenous Australians have with the land.

Book in at a local campground and prepare to be stunned by the natural beauty on offer.

7.Cambewarra Mountain Lookout

One of the most exceptional lookouts in all of Australia, the Cambewarra Mountain Lookout offers an incredible perspective of the Shoalhaven region. Grab a cuppa at the historic Lookout Café before becoming bewitched by the sights of the region. Then, all that's left to do is find your favourite spot and ask that most important of questions.

8. Cook Park, Orange

It's no secret that Orange is one of the most beautiful places in all of NSW. It might seem impossible to pick a single perfect location to propose, but Cook Park comes pretty close. This 4.5-hectare area is replete with stunning greenery and incredible garden features. Be sure to stop in Bastick Cottage, a Victorian-style heritage building filled with the labour of local tradespeople.

Capping off your weekend trip with a proposal in this gorgeous location will certainly give your partner something to talk about in the office on Monday.

9. Hermit's Cave, Griffith

Griffith remains one of the most underrated areas in NSW. Enjoy a stunning view of local Riverina farmland, the Binya Hills and Cocoparra National Park.

The name of this cave comes from Valerio Ricetti, a miner from Broken Hill who made the cave his home for many years. Many of the beautiful features of the cave are the work of Ricetti, including paintings of small daisies on the walls of the main cave.

So, you know who to thank when this magical location causes your partner to give the answer you're hoping for.

10. Hunter Valley Gardens

Hunter Valley is always worth the trip, no matter where you're travelling from. In particular, the Hunter Valley Gardens are a stunning venue full of fun activities. Admire the greenery on a lengthy stroll, jump on amazing rides and even enjoy some aqua golf. Just make sure you have enough energy to celebrate afterwards!