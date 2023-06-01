THE market sold stronger than expected at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange Wodonga on Thursday where grown steers sold to a top of $1635 a head.
A total of 2159 cattle were yarded and Paull and Scollard Nutrien Ag Solutions agent Will Jennings said they had been gearing up for another cheaper market but that was not the case.
"The heifers were definitely dearer than other sales over the past two weeks," he said.
Mr Jennings said heifers were $100 to $150 dearer in places, while the steers sold firm with where the market is at.
"Good grown steers sold well," he said.
Read more: Market back at Yass weaner sale
Mr Jennings said it was a quality yarding with more weight for June.
"The calves presented really well heading into winter," he said.
Steers weighing less than 280kg typically sold for $490 to $1065 and those in the 280kg to 330kg weight range mostly made $500 to $1220 while heavier steers sold for $650 to $1635.
Heifers less than 280kg mostly sold for $320 to $700 and heifers in the 280kg to 330kg range made $600 to $1030 while heavier heifers typically sold for $800 to $1200.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows sold for $1150 to $1480 and PTIC heifers made $1260 to $1680.
Cows with calves sold for $1380.
In the steers J Cassar and SRJ Edward, Deniliquin, sold 15 Poll Shorthorn steers, 563kg, with Sprys blood, for $1635.
Malvern, Maryung, sold 10 Angus steers, 439kg, for $1210 and another 10 Speckle Park steers, 440kg, for $1140.
A line of 20 Angus steers, 395kg, from JR Exports, Tarraawingee, sold for $1360.
EA Prowse, Violet Town, sold 26 Angus steers, 316kg, for $1220 and IS and B McLarty, Tallangatta South, sold 15 Angus steers, 346kg, for $1200.
In other breeds M and J Tooke, Finley, sold 18 Charolais-cross steers, 354kg, for $1180 and Bernard Hore and Co, Bowna, sold 12 Hereford steers, 388kg, for $1260.
Fernhill Pastoral, Myrtleford, sold four Angus heifers, 476kg, for $1200.
Sisters Pastoral Co, Narranderra, sold 15 Angus-cross heifers, 396kg, for $1050. The same vendor sold another 17 Angus-cross heifers, 389kg, for $1040.
Mindiwa Pastoral Co Pty Ltd, Deniliquin, sold 21 Angus heifers, 322kg, with Rennylea blood, for $1030.
A line of eight Limousin heifers, 276kg, from WR Tindal, Holbrook, made $900.
Indara Holdings, Deniliquin, sold 20 Speckle Park heifers, 297kg, for $800.
Riverlea, Corowa, sold five PTIC Angus heifers for $1680 and J and D Hoy, Culcairn, sold 12 PTIC Angus-cross cows for $1350.
A line of two Speckle Park cows with calves from B Penny and C Clark, Castle Creek, sold for $1380.
Buyers were local as well as from Finley, Berrigan, Deniliquin, Shepparton and Wangaratta.
The sale was conducted by Paull and Scollard Nutrien Ag Solutions and Elders Albury.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.