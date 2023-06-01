The Land
Home/Rural Life
Photos

2023 Gunnedah Cup a crowd magnet | Photos

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
June 2 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A joyous atmosphere heated a chilly autumn afternoon as the annual Gunnedah Gold Cup meeting was stage on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.