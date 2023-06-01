A joyous atmosphere heated a chilly autumn afternoon as the annual Gunnedah Gold Cup meeting was stage on Sunday.
With the mercury hitting the mid-teens, racegoers ensured that their fashion statements were also practical.
As such, stylish winter coats were a popular choice for women - as was extravagant headwear.
Speaking early on Sunday afternoon at Riverside Racecourse, Gunnedah Jockey Club secretary manager Lyn Tongue said the crowd was "building nicely".
"I'm thrilled," she said. "It's not too cold yet. There's plenty of people about."
With the Gunnedah Cup used as a qualifier for the $3 million Big Dance at Royal Randwick on November 7, the race attracted a number of notable trainers such as Paul Messara, Kris Lees, Kim Waugh, and Richard and Will Freedman.
"A few of them came to our Calcutta last night [Saturday] and enjoyed the night," Tongue said of the trainers, adding: "It was fantastic to meet them and eat with them."
In the $40,000 feature race, the Messara-trained odds-on favourite Akasawa (Aaron Bullock) blew away the competition to record a four-and-a-half lengths win over the John Ramsey-trained Barellan Bandit (Grant Buckley).
Messara said: "We came here, obviously, to get a ticket to the big one [The Big Dance] - and he's done that."
