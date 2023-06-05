The Land
Simon Cameron, Conara, Tasmania, wins Zegna trophy

Simon Chamberlain
Updated June 5 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 12:00pm
Ermenegildo Zegna Group president, Dr Paolo Zegna, with the 2023 winner, Simon Cameron, Kingston, Conara, Tasmania. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain
Simon and Ann-Louise Cameron, Saralco Partnership, Kingston, Conara, Tasmania, have been awarded the prestigious 2023 Ermenegildo Zegna trophy for superfine wool.

