THE forecast of rain helped push up steer and heifer prices during the Dubbo store sale where a small yarding of 460 head was offered last Friday.
The quality of the offering was mixed, however did feature 180 good quality Angus steers from Hampshire Downs station, Merriwa, according to Meat and Livestock Australia reporter David Monk.
"There was also some good quality steer and heifer weaners along with a single line of good quality Angus cows and calves," Mr Monk said.
There were no dry cows or yearling heifers yarded.
Weaner steers less than 200kg sold from $540 to $570 a head, while those from 200kg to 280kg attracted bids from $500 to $1030.
Weaner steers that tipped the scales at more than 280kg sold from $740 to $1010.
Weaner heifers weighing less than 280kg ranged from $365 to $680, and those from 280kg to 330kg sold for $420 to $740.
The Hampshire Downs yearling steers sold from $1140 to $1380 to average between 300 and 370 cents a kilogram.
Bos Indicus and British-cross cows, which were mostly in plain condition and with calves less than two months sold from $615 to $780.
One pen of heavier mixed-age Angus cows with young calves sold for the cow market top of $1320.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land.
