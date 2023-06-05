The Land
World record 9.4 micron fleece wins Vellus Aureum Trophy

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
June 5 2023 - 6:00pm
David and Susan Rowbottom, Rowensville Merinos, St Helens, Victoria, has won the annual Ermenegildo Zegna Vellus Aureum Trophy with a fleece measuring a world record 9.4 microns. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain
A world record 9.4-micron fleece grown by David and Susan Rowbottom, Rowensville Merinos, St Helens, Victoria, has won the annual Ermenegildo Zegna Vellus Aureum Trophy for the wool of 13.9 microns or finer.

