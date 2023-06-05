A world record 9.4-micron fleece grown by David and Susan Rowbottom, Rowensville Merinos, St Helens, Victoria, has won the annual Ermenegildo Zegna Vellus Aureum Trophy for the wool of 13.9 microns or finer.
It's the second time the Rowbottoms have held the lowest micron world record. In 2017 they exhibited a fleece in the Vellus Aureum that had a 9.9m.
This was eclipsed last year by Bradley Sandlant, Lexton, Victoria, with a 9.8m fleece.
The Rowbottoms and their son and daughter-in-law, Aaron and Rebecca Rowbottom, Myndarra, Orford, Victoria, were second and third in the 2022 competition.
READ MORE:
The Rowbottoms raise ultrafine Merinos in southern Victoria's 900-millimetre rainfall district between Warnambool and Portland.
Mr Rowbottom said ultrafine wool is his passion, and he has blended a mix of bloodlines to produce his own line of Merinos.
His flock genetics have come from a blend of studs like Rock-Bank and Glenara, Victoria, Hillcreston, Bigga, and Grathlyn, Hargraves. He said he'd also bought a sire from the Kerrsville stud, Konongwootong, near Coleraine, Victoria.
Mr Rowbottom has concentrated on breeding his rams, opting for a "hands-on approach" rather than figures.
The winning fleece was chosen on visual or subjective lines, and it was when the judging process began that the micron of 9.4 was revealed, Mr Rowbottom said.
St Helens is in a winter-dominant rainfall area of southern Victoria.
"I've always been told that you can't grow this type of wool in this (rainfall) area," Mr Rowbottom said.
"But I've found the right genetics for this area, and that's the secret.
"I breed back to the type of genetics that I need, and that can take up to three generations until I have what I need for the flock."
In second place were Aaron and Rebecca Rowbottom, Myndama, Orford, Vic, scoring 88.7/100 for a fleece with a micron of 10.5.
Danny and Megan Picker, Summer Hill, Hillcreston Park, Bigga, were placed third, scoring 87.4/100 and with a micron of 10.9.
Kooringa Farming, Tatyoon, Vic, was fourth with 83.7 points and a micron of 11.2, while David and Katherine Picker, Clear Hill, Bigga, 83.2 points and a micron of 11.50 were fifth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.