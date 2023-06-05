The Land
Imported dung beetles are being eaten alive by Aussie fungus species

By Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated June 5 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 11:30am
Dung beetles Onthophagus vacca showing Beauveria infection. Picture: Supplied
A pathogenic fungus, "Beauveria australis," is responsible for infecting imported dung beetles. According to CSIRO, the local fungi might be the reason why some of the imported dung beetle species have failed to establish here.

