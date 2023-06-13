Enthusiastic owners and breeders Gwen and Errol Leicht made a worthwhile trip to the Mid-North Coast when their home-bred, In A Step, won the feature Wingham Services Club Corey Brown Cup at Taree last week.
"Hopefully, there's a start in the Wauchope Sprint at Port Macquarie (this Sunday) for this very tough front running mare," Errol said after the win.
The race was named after former local and Melbourne Cup-winning hoop Corey Brown, with the winner now notching up six wins and 15 placings for $173,735 in stakes.
"In A Step is currently trained by Peter Graham from his property at Lake Innes near Port Macquarie," Errol said.
Ridden by Graham's daughter and in-form apprentice Ceejay Graham, In A Step is by Exceed And Excel stallion Sidestep (also the sire of Golden Slipper-G1 winner Kiamichi), which stands at Telemon Thoroughbreds at Innisplain in south-east Queensland.
In A Step was bred at the Leicht's Tamworth district property, Leicht's View.
"That is the 20th win over the last 18 years for horses we have bred at Tamworth," Errol said.
In A Step is from Time Release, who has had five live foals, with four making it to the track and all having won.
Time Release's other winners included her best, In A Wink, winner of five races, including the Denise's Joy Stakes-LR at Scone's flagship May races.
Time Release (bred by Neil and Mia Lattimer at Manilla) is by memorable Irish-bred Switch In Time (by Native Dancer linesire Kris).
Switch In Time initially stood at Kay and John Park's Stratheden Stud before the highly successful and now defunct Tamworth Thoroughbred property sold to the Marheine family in May 1995, and from where hundreds of good quality winners emerged.
The Taree meet saw apprentice jockey Zac Waddick ride a winning double aboard Tayla's One and That's Molly (won the Wingham Cup), both locally trained by his "master" Glen Milligan.
Port Macquarie conditioner Marc Quinn was excited about Auzstar's win, which won the Benchmark 66 Handicap, marking the Zoustar gelding's fourth win.
"I will give him a spell before aiming for our local Country Championships Qualifier next year," Marc said.
Former successful jockey Malcolm Fitzgerald and his budding "jockey-to-be" daughter 20-year-old Mollie were spotted in the crowd.
Mollie, who is indentured to local Peter Ball, won the trial (after the races) aboard the Ball-trained Debussy.
Following 180 years of horse racing, Kranji Racecourse in Singapore will cease to exist as a racetrack in October 2024.
There are reported plans underway that the Singapore government wants to reclaim and repurpose the land on which the 120-hectare site has been situated since 2000.
This will have ramifications for the Australasian breeding industry as numerous home-bred horses land there for racing. It also leaves local and expatriate trainers, jockeys and staff facing an uncertain future.
It is reportedly declared that the Singapore Turf Club's final meet will feature the 100th running of the Singapore Grand Gold Cup (over 2000 metres), which is scheduled for October 5 next year.
As usual, bloodstock representatives attended the Inglis and Magic Millions yearling sales this year, at which Singaporean owners, trainers, and agents spent $2 million on 23 yearlings.
Racing in Singapore began in 1843 at Farrer Park before a new site was established at Bukit Timah in 1927, where race meets were conducted until the late 1990s when Kranji was built to host the sport since.
Frankel continues to dominate with progeny sold in this part of the world when the only two daughters of the Galileo champion in the catalogue topped each day of the two-day Inglis Great Southern Sale for weanlings (and some broodmares) in Melbourne last week.
The first day saw Frankel filly from French-bred Verdema, create a new Inglis record price for a weanling fetching $825,000 when selling to Mitchell Bloodstock, while the filly from GB-bred Murasaki sold to Yulong for $475,000.
Buyers spent $9.825 million for the 219 weanlings offered (from 312 offered) for a $44,863 average.
