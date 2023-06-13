The Land

In A Step wins the Wingham Services Club Corey Brown Cup at Taree

By Virginia Harvey
June 13 2023 - 3:00pm
Enthusiastic owners and breeders Gwen and Errol Leicht made a worthwhile trip to the Mid-North Coast when their home-bred, In A Step, won the feature Wingham Services Club Corey Brown Cup at Taree last week.

