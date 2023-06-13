The NSW veterinary crisis will be investigated by a state parliamentary inquiry in the face of a shortage that is crippling the state - particularly regional areas.
But while the Veterinary Association has welcomed the inquiry, president Dr Bronwyn Orr is calling for a focus on solutions. This means offering vet students HECS relief in exchange for relocating to regional and rural areas, where the crisis is felt the deepest.
"We are very happy the NSW government is taking the issue into its own hands and not waiting on the federal government to help us. We believe the inquiry is very timely, but we want to ensure it is done in an appropriate way and focuses on the most important issues," Dr Orr said.
"We know that offering HECS forgiveness will help solve the vet crisis in regional and rural areas. Our recent survey showed 100 percent of vet students are willing to move to the country if it means they won't be paying up to $80k in HECS fees. There are simply not enough vets in regional areas and it is an absolutely shocking crisis, so we are hopeful the inquiry will work towards a solution."
Animal Justice Party MP Emma Hurst has been pushing for this inquiry and will be the vice chair.
"I have heard horror stories of people in some areas having to wait weeks before being able to see a vet - this situation could become a lot worse. NSW is currently facing a major shortage of veterinarians, which has left practitioners at breaking point and animal welfare at risk," Ms Hurst said.
"On top of this vets have high suicide rates, are expected to treat wildlife for free, and the cost of basic vet care is not accessible to most families. We can not allow the vet shortage crisis to continue."
Western Namoi Veterinary services in Wee Waa was the only clinic in town, but now it's been forced to close for good. Vet Michael Read was mortified when he had to close the service and said his patients now have to travel to Narrabri for medical services for their animals.
"It was a devastating decision to close our doors but I really had no choice. I feel like I let the community down, but there was nothing I could do," Dr Read said.
Dr Orr said one of the problems is the federal government isn't convinced that offering HECS forgiveness works in attracting doctors to regional areas. She said they need to understand that the situation is quite different for vets.
"We have plenty of evidence from the US, New Zealand and Canada that offering HECS debt relief is the best way to ensure vets relocate to the country. We know it's something vet students are looking for, 100 pc of students have already said they would be keen to move," Dr Orr said.
"It's a no brainer - it gets the vets to the regions where they're needed most."
