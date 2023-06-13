The most popular rural community-led fashion design awards - Fleece to Fashion - will feature New England wool producers providing opportunities for student designers.
Cash prizes, a trip to the Wool Innovation Awards in LA and a mentorship with legendary designer Akira Isogawa are on offer.
Fleece to Fashion chairman and Armidale wool grower Lachlan Fulloon said the aim is to keep wool at the top of the fashion industry's list of favoured fibres.
"We're thrilled to offer these amazing opportunities to student designers that not only provide a fantastic career benefit to them but also an introduction to the world of wool; its versatility and useability across a broad range of clothing applications," Mr Fulloon said.
"Connecting the next generation of designers with the New England wool growing community fosters deep appreciation for how farming and fashion can work together to showcase this remarkable fibre and keep it on the world's catwalks."
"Designers at all levels of their careers are invited to enter fine, fun and fabulous designs for all occasions, and see their garments on the catwalk and assessed by a high-profile judging panel."
With the support of the New England wool growers and local businesses, the open categories carry a $10,000 cash prize pool, as designers from across Australia are encouraged to compete for cash first prizes in designated categories.
Prizes include an all-expenses paid Australian Wool Innovation internship and attendance at the international Woolmark awards in Los Angeles, awarded to the 'supreme winner', a bespoke three-month mentorship with legendary designer Akira Isogawa, Oakholme encouragement award offering three $1000 cash prizes for students showing outstanding promise.
Open Award categories include: special occasion, athleisure & performance wear, wearable art, global cultures, wool re-imagined (recycled materials), wedding, most marketable, innovation in wool, and an encouragement award.
Running for over 40 years, Fleece to Fashion brings together the farming and fashion communities to celebrate wool. Once again, the historic Deeargee wool shed, near Uralla, will light up to host the gala presentation dinner and brunch preview later in the year.
