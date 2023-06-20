The Land
Home/News

Pain relief options for lamb marking

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
June 21 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hosting an information night on pain relief at lamb marking Dr Stuart Williams, Yass Valley Veterinary, said multimodal pain relief was now considered best practice.
Hosting an information night on pain relief at lamb marking Dr Stuart Williams, Yass Valley Veterinary, said multimodal pain relief was now considered best practice.

MORE producers are taking up the use of pain relief for lamb marking however many are not using it optimally.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.