Worrigee's John Bennett OAM has been appointed the new president of the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS).
Mr Bennett comes from a farming family and in addition to their commercial beef and Thoroughbred Bloodstock operations, his family operate a function and conference centre on their farm at Worrigee near Nowra.
Mr Bennett was elected as a RAS councillor in 2008.
He has also devoted his time as an board member, ring master (2015-2021), and held leadership roles across various committees including Horse, Agricultural Development, Competition Support Taskforce, Entertainment and as chair of the Bicentenary committee which helped the RAS celebrate 200 years in 2022.
His extensive resume also includes trustee of the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth, president of the Nowra Show Society and through his involvement with RAS' partner, the Agriculture Societies Council of NSW (ASC).
Mr Bennett said apart from continuing all the outstanding work carried out by outgoing president Michael Millner, Millthorpe, he was keen to maintain the focus on sustainability right across the RAS.
"I've got very big shoes to fill thanks to Michael and the sustainability aspect has been a big focus of the meetings and discussions we've been having this week," he said.
As president, his focus will be to help drive the RAS through its next chapter, supporting the organisation as it expands its integral work in agricultural education; develop its award-winning event venue business, Sydney Showground; support regional and rural communities via the RAS Foundation, and continue its mission to promote Australian agriculture through the annual Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Outgoing president Mr Millner leaves the presidency with numerous highlights although he reflects that holding the 2021 Sydney Royal Easter Show under the dark cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic stands out.
"It was the biggest event held in the world that year," Mr Millner said.
"It is such an exciting time for the RAS; we've overcome so much as an organisation these past three years, and I am delighted to have been a part of this difficult but fulfilling journey.
"We withstood a global pandemic and managed to secure the legacy of the RAS, celebrating an incredible milestone in our bicentenary year.
"Now, it is time for the next chapter, and I have no doubt that John is the right leader to take this great organisation forward, and I wish him all the best."
Mr Bennett said he was humbled to be elected as president and to develop his role in the organisation's rich history.
"The RAS has not only demonstrated great resilience but has continued to grow under the guidance of Mr Millner, and it is a great honour to continue that legacy," Mr Bennett said.
"Being a part of this organisation and pioneering its vital mission is an integral part of my life; it has been ever since I attended my first show and has only grown since my time on council.
"What the RAS represents is rare, and that is evident through its 200-year history of awarding excellence in agriculture and bringing events to Sydney."
Mr Bennett said not only had the mission of the RAS remained the same during the past two centuries, but it was more important than ever as the community becomes more disconnected from where food and fibre come from.
"With this challenge ahead, I look forward to working alongside my fellow RAS councillors, executive management, staff and members to continue to promote agriculture through educating, entertaining and engaging our community and grow our vision across all areas of the business," he said.
The RAS of NSW Board, council, members and staff thanked Michael Millner for his incredible leadership and welcome John Bennett as the new president of the RAS.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
