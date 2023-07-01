The Land
Home/News

Riverina college awarded by NSW Angus for carcase win

July 2 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlotte Dendy, TRAC Cattle Team captain, with the Noel Williams Perpetual Trophy. Picture: Supplied
Charlotte Dendy, TRAC Cattle Team captain, with the Noel Williams Perpetual Trophy. Picture: Supplied

Wagga Wagga's Riverina Anglican college has been awarded the prestigious Noel Williams perpetual trophy by Angus NSW for their success in the 2023 Sydney Royal Show carcase competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.