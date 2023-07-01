Wagga Wagga's Riverina Anglican college has been awarded the prestigious Noel Williams perpetual trophy by Angus NSW for their success in the 2023 Sydney Royal Show carcase competition.
The trophy and prizemoney is awarded each year to the school with the highest scoring Angus school steer; the winning steer was bred by commercial producers, Andrew and Fleur Muller,
Wagga Wagga, sired by Prime Genesis N56, weighed 492kg liveweight and scored 85.12 points on the hook. The school section of the competition began 41 years ago and the shield was first presented in 1994.
The shield is named after Noel Williams who was among those who initiated the competition, and it was presented to Riverina Anglican College Cattle Team captain, Charlotte Denby, for preparing and showing the steer at the Royal Easter Show.
Presented by Angus NSW, the trophy also includes $750 donated by Reiland Angus, Gundagai and Tumut.
Noel Williams perpetual trophy chairman Mark Lucas congratulated the Riverina Anglican college on their win and outlined the prestige of winning the award against other highly competitive schools across the state.
Mr Lucas said it must have been a great thrill given the RAS cattle show is the largest livestock show in the southern hemisphere.
"The school steer carcase competition is unique as it is the only carcase competition of its type in the world. In regard to points gained, the school's steer was competitive even when compared with the open class entries," he said.
Mr Lucas spoke of the school being well-positioned to become the hub for learning about carbon emissions management and encouraged the importance of young people getting involved in agriculture and beef cattle production.
"Agriculture is the new horizon and young people need to make it their career."
The shield has travelled to many parts of NSW and was once presented to a Queensland school. Past winners have been Abbotsleigh, Barker College, Chevalier College, Coonamble High School, Downlands College (Toowoomba), Dubbo High School, Frensham, Hunter Valley Grammar, Karabar High School, The Kings School, Kinross-Wolaroi College, Knox Grammar, Mudgee High School, Pymble Ladies' College, Scone Grammar, Scone High School, The Scots School and Xavier College.
