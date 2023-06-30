Detectives are appealing for public assistance as investigations continue into two alleged arson incidents in the state's Hunter Valley region last year.
Three trucks parked on Elderslie Road, Branxton, were allegedly set alight on the evening of Saturday October 22, 2022 between 9pm and 9.30pm, police said in a statement.
Two of the trucks were destroyed and another was significantly damaged.
Then, on Thursday February 16, 2023, a fourth truck parked at the same location was allegedly set on fire, resulting in the vehicle being destroyed, at roughly 11.25pm.
Officers from Hunter Valley Police District commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fires which are being treated as suspicious and are believed to be linked.
As inquiries continue, investigators urge anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area at the time to come forward.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
