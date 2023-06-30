Police are diverting traffic on the Olympic Highway south of Wagga after a truck and van collided on Friday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the Olympic Highway at Balfour Street, Culcairn, at about 3pm on Friday following reports of a crash involving two large vehicles.
The Live Traffic NSW Transport Management Centre is urging motorists to take extra caution when travelling in the area and allow for extra travel time.
Emergency services remain on scene working to clear the vehicles from the road, while police are at the scene diverting traffic.
For updates regarding the incident visit; https://www.livetraffic.com.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
