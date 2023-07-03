The Land
Home/News

Police are investigating on-going theft of sheep from a Mount Russell farm

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated July 3 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are appealing for information as they investigate the theft of sheep from a Mount Russell property. Picture via NSW Police
Police are appealing for information as they investigate the theft of sheep from a Mount Russell property. Picture via NSW Police

Police officers from the rural crime prevention team are currently investigating the ongoing theft of small numbers of sheep from the same property near the Mount Russell village in the Inverell Shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libby-Jane Charleston

Libby-Jane Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.