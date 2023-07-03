Police officers from the rural crime prevention team are currently investigating the ongoing theft of small numbers of sheep from the same property near the Mount Russell village in the Inverell Shire.
Rural crime investigators believe the sheep may have been killed and butchered for meat.
The sheep are described as mixed-age black-headed Dorper ewes. They contain an ear-mark of a W from the top and bottom of the ear. The sheep also contain visual and electronic ear-tags of varying colours. The visual ear-tags have "MCD" and a number printed.
Police officers at Inverell are keen to speak with anyone who may be able to assist with any information in relation to the stolen sheep or have identified any suspicious behavior/motor vehicles in the area.
Police urge anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact the Rural Crime Prevention Team, Inverell, 6722 0527, Crime Stoppers, 1800 333 000, or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page, nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
Police ensure the public that any information provided will be treated in the strictest of confidence.
