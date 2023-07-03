Funding boost to help more doctors work in rural Australia

Universities can now apply for additional commonwealth supported places (CSPs) for rural-trained medical students, as well as capital funding for new regional training facilities.
The federal government will provide $114.2 million over four years to deliver a permanent increase of 80 new medical CSPs a year from 2024.
The additional CSPs and capital funding are designed to attract more doctors to train and practise in regional and rural Australia.
The Government is also delivering up to $82 million to invest in rural medical school infrastructure.
This will increase the supply of rurally trained doctors entering the workforce, helping families in rural and regional communities get better access to essential health and medical services.
Universities with existing medical schools, or who have partnered with an existing medical school, will be eligible to apply for additional CSPs and for funding to invest in new regional and rural training facilities.
Universities can apply for funding through GrantsConnect. The Government expects to notify successful university applicants from August.
Health Minister Mark Butler said the government recognises the challenge of recruiting and retaining doctors in rural and remote communities.
"That's why it's so important to ensure that opportunities are available for students who want to study in the regions," Mr Butler said.
"We know that if you study at a regional university, you're more likely to put down roots and become a valued member of the community."
Education Minister Jason Clare said he's looking forward to the nation's rural medical schools applying for these additional places.
"This important initiative will ensure more medical students study, train and live in regional and rural communities," Mr Clare said.
"More doctors living and practising in the bush is good for the health of families and good for the health of our regional communities."
Assistant Minister Rural and Regional Health Emma McBride said growing medical training across rural and regional Australia will improve access to medical care for people living outside of major cities.
"We know that maximising rural clinical training opportunities leads to students far more likely to choose to practise in rural and regional communities," Ms McBride said.
"This initiative does more than just provide improved health care. It improves the educational, economic and social outcomes of our rural and regional communities."
