The Land
Home/News

More than $100m in government funding to train rural doctors

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
July 4 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Funding boost to help more doctors work in rural Australia
Funding boost to help more doctors work in rural Australia

Universities can now apply for additional commonwealth supported places (CSPs) for rural-trained medical students, as well as capital funding for new regional training facilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libby-Jane Charleston

Libby-Jane Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.