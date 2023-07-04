The Land
Martinus Rail awarded $403m contract for work between Albury and Parkes

Updated July 4 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 12:30pm
An initial focus of the work will be on completing the line between Beveridge in Victoria and Parkes, NSW. Picture: File
Martinus Rail has been awarded a $403.5m contract to design and construct enhancement works on the Stockinbingal to Parkes (S2P) and Albury to Illabo (A2I) sections of Inland Rail.

