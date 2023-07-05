The Land
Home/News

Virtual fencing research considers ear tags for sheep

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
July 5 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSIRO senior research scientist Dana Campbell with a collar used on cattle for virtual fencing.
CSIRO senior research scientist Dana Campbell with a collar used on cattle for virtual fencing.

While collars on cattle have helped virtual fencing gain traction worldwide, researchers say the answer for keeping sheep contained may lie in ear tags.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.