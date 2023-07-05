The Land
Home/News

Biodiversity offsets don't match the value of western land when it comes to community development, argues Alliance chair

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated July 6 2023 - 7:32am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chair of the Alliance of Western Councils, Craig Davies (inset), is calling for a more realistic approach to the cost involved in biodiversity offsets, as IPART calls for submissions.
Chair of the Alliance of Western Councils, Craig Davies (inset), is calling for a more realistic approach to the cost involved in biodiversity offsets, as IPART calls for submissions.

The exorbitant cost of ecological offsets is strangling community development in regional and rural communities, argues Narromine Shire Mayor and chair of the Alliance of Western Councils, Craig Davies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.