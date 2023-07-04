A structurally sound Angus bull topped the Winter All Breeds bull, female and genetics sale held at Wagga Wagga saleyards last Friday.
The multi-breed, multi-vendor sale resulted in 25 of 51 bulls sold to a top of $10,000 and a $6036 average, while in the females nine of 13 on offer were sold to a top of $4000 and for an average of $2800. One of three steers sold for $1500.
The top-priced bull was JTR Cattle Co Ashland N03 S14, sold for $10,000 to Brad and Lauren Croker, Taralga.
The 23 month-old Angus bull, sired by G A R Ashland and out of JTR Cattle Co Bara J64 N03, ranked in the top 20 per cent for birth weight (BWT), eye muscle area (EMA) and retail beef yield (RBY).
Vendor Jemma Reid, JTR Cattle Company, Roslyn, said they had been thinking seriously about retaining the bull.
"We think he was really well put together, really easy doing with a lot presence, lots of depth and length, really structurally sound," she said.
The top-priced heifer was Blackjack P013 Elle T249, from Blackjack Shorthorns, Tumut, also sold for $4000 to Tony and Nicole Starr, Kyme Shorthorns, Yass.
The nine-month-old roan Shorthorn heifer was sired by Sprys Pure Quality P013 and out of Cooper's Stockmans Elle Q12.
Vendor Amanda Carter, Blackjack Shorthorns, said the heifer was a really functional female that would be able to go into someone's herd and make a good breeding cow, but was also a show heifer prospect.
A package of embryos from Rafter L Livestock, Boomey, made $850 per embryo.
The sale was conducted by H. Francis and Co, Wagga.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
