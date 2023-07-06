The Land
Home/News

Peter O'Brien has spent decades in the shearing industry

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
July 6 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shearing contractor Peter O'Brien, is retiring after decades in the industry. Picture by Alexandra Bernard
Shearing contractor Peter O'Brien, is retiring after decades in the industry. Picture by Alexandra Bernard

After decades in the shearing industry, Riverina contractor Peter O'Brien is retiring, paving the way for another young gun to take over the successful business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.