The future of the Hereford breed is looking bright if last week's Hereford Youth Show is anything to go by.
A group of 58 young cattlemen and women from various parts of Queensland and New South Wales travelled to Dalby last week for the Hereford Queensland Youth Association's 12th annual show.
Being school holidays, it was the general consensus of the kids that leading cattle around the ring was much better than hitting the books in the classroom.
Braving the coldest weekend of the month on the Darling Downs, the eager participants were up early each morning, preparing their cattle for the day.
The young Hereford enthusiasts participated in a number of activities and workshops over the course of the four days, before testing out their new skills and battling it out in the show ring.
It was young studmaster Lachlan Bacon, Upper Freestone, who claimed victory in the show's major award - Most Potential Hereford Breeder - with the prize being a heifer donated by Richard Ogilvie's Te-Angie Poll Herefords stud. University of New England student Grace Collins, Turramurra, NSW, came in as the runner-up.
Lachlan has been participating in the Hereford youth program since he was 10-years-old, and has established his own stud, Ownaview Herefords, in partnership with his younger brother Riley.
The brothers also won champion bred and owned animal of the show, while Lane Passmore, Clifton, was awarded supreme champion of the show.
Jackson's Tom York was awarded the grand champion herdsman prize, while Riley Bacon, Upper Freestone, was the reserve champion.
The first show to be held at the Dalby showgrounds, Hereford Queensland Youth Association secretary Mitchell Portbury said the event was a huge hit with attendees.
"We owe a massive thanks for the support and generosity of the Dalby show society and pony club for their help with setting up the event and providing us with the equipment for the weekend," he said.
"A huge thanks also goes to all of our sponsors for their ongoing support for our association; without them we would not be able to run this show.
"It was an awesome effort from Aleacea Nixon, our president, and the rest of the committee in organising the show and having it run as smoothly as it did.
"Even though the weather was cold and the wind was frequent, the kids all enjoyed themselves and they learnt a lot."
Mr Portbury also thanked the various studs, stretching from Miles to Wongwibinda, NSW, who provided more than 60 head of cattle for the show.
Junior judging champions:
Junior paraders champions:
Also read: Shearing contractor Peter O'Brien retires
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.