Pork sales are up across the nation despite persistent cost-of-living pressures putting a squeeze on household budgets.
This shift to pork among consumers was reflected in a 4.8pc increase in fresh meat retail sales, according to Australian Pork Limited data.
The sector has also recorded a 2.6 per cent rise in consumer consumption when compared to this time last year, after more households turned to affordable proteins to reduce food costs.
In mid-May, volume sales were up 4.6pc compared, with the 12 weeks prior sitting at 4.7pc, representing steady growth, according to APL chief executive officer Margo Andrae.
"We can assume this is down to consumers eating more-at-home meals, rather than eating out, as cost-of-living continues to affect Australian households," she said.
"This is a positive for industry, as it does suggest consumers are turning to more affordable proteins and cuts in order to manage their overall budget.
"Retail shoppers are also making fewer shops each week but bigger baskets each visit."
The sector's resilience during an economic downturn and exorbitant electricity prices, was also reflected by recording a 2pc production increase.
Pork's competitive retail pricing when compared to beef and lamb, has pushed up sales and opened up the domestic market, providing space for an uptick in production.
Riverton pork producer Matthew Greenslade runs a piggery of 280 sows and believed marketing had driven increased support for Australian pork farmers.
He said its triggered Australian consumers to look for cost-affective, protein alternatives.
"Most consumers are very conscious of looking for the pink Australian pork logo to support the local industry," he said.
Mr Greenslade said product affordability had been a major driver for increased retail sales and a slight increase in production would be absorbed by the domestic market.
"Even though we are a smaller piggery, if we can produce one more piglet per sow per year, that is 280 pigs a year going into the production chain."
Despite Mr Greenslade not increasing the piggery's herd size, he put production growth down to on-farm efficiencies leading the rise.
"We are getting more efficient and across more than 200,000 sows in Australia, if everyone produces just one more pig, it is a significant rise in production," he said.
"Genetics, housing and producers simply getting better at their job has led to improved on-farm production."
Australia's pork industry contributes about economy $5.5 billion to the economy but Australia imported 175,180 tonnes of pork in the year to end of March 2023 - up 2pc from the previous year.
Mr Greenslade believed producers remained unable to compete with imported pork product, despite industry leading the charge to drum up improved local industry support.
"The problem for us is we still cannot compete against imported pork," he said.
"Despite industry efforts, many consumers still say they cannot find Australian pork anywhere in the supermarket - it is an issue which will remain."
APL estimated about 10.2 kilograms of fresh pork is consumed per Australian each year. This equated to approximately 1.3b pork meals in 2023.
Mr Greenslade believed consumers had responded to Australia's pork product selling points - quality, freshness and production systems.
"Australia is a high-cost production nation, we need strong selling points," he said.
"Pork affordability has continued to be its strongpoint, as beef and sheepmeat saleyard prices may have fallen but not its retail price."
