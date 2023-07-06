The Land
Home/News

Pork sales rise in wake of persistent cost of living pressures

Vanessa Binks
By Vanessa Binks
July 6 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverton pork producer Matthew Greenslade believes increased on-farm efficiencies has helped boost production. Picture by Vanessa Binks.
Riverton pork producer Matthew Greenslade believes increased on-farm efficiencies has helped boost production. Picture by Vanessa Binks.

Pork sales are up across the nation despite persistent cost-of-living pressures putting a squeeze on household budgets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vanessa Binks

Vanessa Binks

Markets Editor/Journalist

I am the Markets Editor and journalist at the Stock Journal. I am based at Nuriootpa in SA's lower north.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.