The Land
New Zealand Hereford youth members travel to the national youth expo

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
July 15 2023 - 5:00pm
New Zealand Hereford youth members Hillary Cooper, Georgia Moody with team mentor Hannah Gibb (originally from NZ but now resides in Dalby, QLD), along with fellow team mates Niamh Barnett, Blake Crawford and Joel Steele at the 2023 Herefords Australia national youth expo.
There was a different accent being heard throughout the sheds at the Herefords Australia national youth expo in Parkes last weekend, with five competitors from New Zealand travelling across the ditch.

