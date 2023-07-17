The Land
Home/News

Farmsafe Australia report reveals 19 people have died on farms in six months

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
July 17 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmsafe Australia has revealed 19 people have lost their lives on farms so far this year, with a further 77 people suffering from non-fatal injuries. Picture: Supplied
Farmsafe Australia has revealed 19 people have lost their lives on farms so far this year, with a further 77 people suffering from non-fatal injuries. Picture: Supplied

The latest farm safety data has revealed 19 Australian farmers have lost their lives in the first six months of 2023. According to the Safer Farms agricultural fatality and injury report, 77 people suffered non-fatal injuries due to accidents on farms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libby-Jane Charleston

Libby-Jane Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.